In King County, we’re currently in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the state, which keeps restaurant dining rooms at 50% indoor capacity for the moment. However, when I spent some time in Renton over these past few weeks, many of the places I visited were still closed to indoor dining. In fact, two of my favorite spots are food trucks, with no dine-in option at all. All this to say, regardless of the phase we’re in, it’s possible (easy even?) to support your local restaurants in whatever way you feel comfortable.