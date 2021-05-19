newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin Government

Evers calls special session on Medicaid expansion

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXt2q_0a4VwdxA00

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, a move Republicans have rejected for years.

Evers on Wednesday called for the special session to begin on Tuesday.

He says the bill lawmakers take up would use $750 million in federal stimulus money tied to expanding Medicaid on hundreds of projects across the state.

Republicans have long resisted Medicaid expansion even as 38 other states, including ones led by Republicans, have done it.

Republicans earlier this month voted to remove Medicaid expansion from Evers’ two-year budget proposal.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Legislature#State Lawmakers#Republicans#Special Session#Ap#Gov Tony Evers#Federal Stimulus Money#Wis#Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin GovernmentJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Wisconsin GovernmentWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
Wisconsin GovernmentUS News and World Report

Wisconsin DOJ Official Alleges Racial, Gender Harassment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Wisconsin Department of Justice administrator filed a federal complaint alleging that she's being underpaid and harassed at work because she's a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity...
Wisconsin Governmentnbc15.com

39 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over 39 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. The percentage translates to approximately 2.2 million Wisconsin residents. Just over 45 percent—or approximately 2.6 Wisconsinites—have received their first dose of the COVID-19...
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
forwardlookout

Dane County Week Ahead 5/17/21

County board has the $13M for people without housing to go from hotels to housing – but will there be landlords to rent to them?. 5:30 PM City-County Homeless Issues Committee Virtual meeting: See top of agenda for instructions on how to join the webinar or call in by phone.