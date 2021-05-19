St. Louis Cardinals: 2020 draft pick Alec Burleson already promoted to AA

In what turned out to be largely a week to forget, by far the most impressive stat was that each of the four minor league clubs participated and completed all six scheduled contests. Yes, the results count and can be scrutinized but if that is what you are looking for – this slice of the St. Louis blogosphere won’t be your thing. Over the last decade or so, the Cardinals have experienced more good than bad and had some serious helium in the organization. It is fair to say the days of having a top 5 prospect ranking are largely over and for good reason. You can’t make trades for some of the best players in baseball and not deplete your farm system in some way.