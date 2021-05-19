newsbreak-logo
MLB

St. Louis Cardinals: 2020 draft pick Alec Burleson already promoted to AA

By Matt Graves
FanSided
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Cardinals’ first college bat off the board in the 2020 draft, Alec Burleson, has already earned a promotion to AA Springfield. The 2020 draft was a weird one for many reasons. First, the fact that it was only five rounds made every pick count for much more. Second, the picks were being made based on very little (or zero) playing time from the 2020 spring. And lastly, the St. Louis Cardinals had seven picks, giving them a unique opportunity to capitalize on the year’s crop of talent.

redbirdrants.com
