Cameron County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron, Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CAMERON AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Laureles, Olmito, Cameron Park, La Paloma, Port Of Brownsville, Port Mansfield, Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Brownsville, San Perlita, Lincoln Park, Lozano, Rio Hondo High School and Rio Hondo Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cameron County in Deep South Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CAMERON AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Willamar to Lozano to Landrum. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Palm Valley, Los Indios, Arroyo City, Olmito and Port Of Brownsville.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HIDALGO AND NORTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeast Hidalgo County...northwest Cameron County and Willact County.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lasara Elementary School, or over Lasara, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyford, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall around 135 PM CDT. Raymondville, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School and Raymondville Golf Course around 140 PM CDT. Yturria around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Los Angeles Subdivision, Hargill Reservoir, Ranchette Estates and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 43 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO...SOUTHEASTERN STARR AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Los Ebanos to J.C. Kelly Elementary School to 11 miles south of Santa Maria. Movement was north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and Hidalgo.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for west central Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and southwestern Willacy County. The advisory will last until Saturday, May 15 at 2:45 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding...
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Western Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Manuel, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raymondville, Edcouch, Lyford, La Villa, Hargill, Lasara, San Manuel, Linn, Red Gate and Jose Borrego Middle School. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 40 and 49. US Highway 281 between mile markers 754 and 762. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rip Currents may remain elevated tonight and Monday.