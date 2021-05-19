newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Is The Hardest Challenge On Supermarket Stakeout, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

By Ashley Steinberg
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

"Supermarket Stakeout," as IMDB puts it, is a show hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli in which "four chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store" with themes they have to consider for each round. They have to confront shoppers in grocery stores, making assumptions about what's in their bags and negotiating to retrieve them to cook with. An avid food show viewer may get this confused with "Guy's Grocery Games," a show that also takes place in a supermarket, but as e!online outlines, that show's challenges focus more on common things one might have to factor in when grocery shopping, like cooking on a budget or shopping on a timeline. Also, Fieri's Flavortown Market is custom-built just for "Guy's Grocery Games," whereas Guarnaschelli's show features real grocery stores.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fieri
Person
Alex Guarnaschelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket Stakeout#Food Drink#Grocery Shopping#Grocery Stores#Cooking Recipes#Shopping Bags#Imdb#Reader S Digest#Kidspot#Kitchen#Contestants#Perfectly Pastry#Desserts#Shoppers#Standardized Recipes#Home#Profiteroles#Confections#Square#Flavortown Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Spices Are Surprisingly Simple

Alex Guarnaschelli is a busy woman. From being a judge on Food Network's "Chopped" to winning the title of Iron Chef and everything in between, Guarnaschelli is a busy professional. But she always has time to offer tips and suggestions to at-home cooks like us to help make cooking more enjoyable, especially when it comes down to sharing what spices she keeps on hand in her own spice drawer. After all, the right seasoning and spices add that je ne sais quoi that keeps our taste buds coming back for more, and when you consider that every spice has its own personality and adds its own unique mouth popping taste to different foods, you realize they are pretty essential.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Alex Guarnaschelli Really Thinks Of Guy Fieri

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli always had fun anecdotes to share, especially when it comes to her colleagues in the food industry. For example, she once told People that she wasn't too fond of Bobby Flay at first, and that it took time to warm up to him. "I used to watch Bobby Flay because he was on all the time," she recalled. "And I was like, 'I don't like that guy. That guy thinks he's so cool with his grill and spatula.'"
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Name Only Carl Ruiz Could Get Away With Calling Alex Guarnaschelli

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz was a much-loved man who inspired many of his peers in the industry as well as his fans. As per Today, the chef was known for his numerous television appearances on shows such as "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen." He also had his very own YouTube series called "Omg Carl's Food Show" and was also the founder of the New York-based eatery, La Cuba.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tips For Perfectly Charred Peppers

Alexa Guarnaschelli is a big fan of peppers. If you do a quick Google search, you will find the "Chopped" judge cooks with these a lot. From her stuffed peppers to her quick cooking Shishito peppers to her giardiniera, peppers, particularly of the red variety, are one of Guarnaschelli's go-to vegetables. You may even notice that Guarnaschelli often roasts her prized peppers, and we understand why: Their smoky, sweet flavors are great for salads and making hummus, for example. Roasted peppers also make many pasta dishes pop with their color and their subtle but distinct taste. Even fellow Food Network star, Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, uses this ingredient in her quick and easy roasted red pepper pasta.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

These Celebrity Chefs Credit Their Mothers For Their Love Of Cooking

As Mother's Day rolls around, the time has arrived to start considering all the ways our mothers have helped support and guide us through life. While we start to plan our celebration with brunch reservations and picnics, notable chefs around the world have also spent time reflecting on all the ways their mothers have impacted their lives and helped them attain their goals (via Good Housekeeping).
Maine LifestylePosted by
Mashed

This Was Chopped: Martha Rules Most Difficult Challenge, According To Winner Saba Wahid

While 16 chefs headed to Kennebunkport, Maine to take on the challenge of "Chopped: Martha Rules," only one chef can call herself the winner (via Discovery+). Saba Wahid adapted to the various twists, turns, obstacles, and unusual ingredients that were placed on her road to victory. Although some moments might have been more daunting than others, the chef and culinary educator at Yale Appliance earned high praise from the culinary elite (via Framingham Source). Previously, Wahid was a lifestyle television host in Dubai and attended the French Culinary Institute graduate. Since this version of "Chopped" did not solely focus on restaurant chefs, Wahid was excited to put her culinary skills to the test in front of Martha Stewart and Food Network viewers.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Raw Asparagus Salad

Raw asparagus salad makes the most of one of springtime’s most treasured delicacies. Tender ribbons of shaved raw asparagus are served on top of lemony yogurt and herbs, then topped with Parmesan and pine nuts. Simple, fresh, and the best way to celebrate the first stalks of spring. Adapted from...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Cook With Me Recipes Alex Guarnaschelli Recommends People Start With

Alex Guarnaschelli is many things: a mother, an Iron Chef and a "Chopped" judge, to name a few. The Food Network star is also the author of three cookbooks, her most recent being "Cook With Me," which was released in October 2020 (via Barnes & Noble). Per her website, the book is filled with a variety of recipes, some of which she learned from her food-loving parents, while others she discovered on her own over the years. In her own words, Guarnaschelli described her latest work as "a road map to who I am as a cook, parent, and daughter," and ultimately says that the recipes inside are "the evolution of me."
Recipestribuneledgernews.com

Best. Chicken. Recipes. Ever.

Some people look at chicken and see something boring. Bland. Blah. I look at chicken and see a world of possibilities. I like chicken. I probably make it dozens of different ways. But over the years, five ways for making it have come to the fore, firmly establishing themselves as my favorite methods ever. These are five recipes that transform the humble chicken from the ordinary and everyday into a meal of transcendent perfection.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's No-Fail Method For Perfect Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Recipesclimbinggriermountain.com

One-Bowl S’mores Cake

One-Bowl S’mores Cake is an easy and delicious cake that’s perfect for any occasion!. I adore cake. Close second? Brownies. Okay, a really good chocolate chip cookie would also come close. BUT! Nothing makes me have instant jazz hands like a moist piece of chocolate cake. Every year for my...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Try Adding This Type Of Mustard To Your Egg Salad

Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen. From a diner-style breakfast to a cake fit for a queen, eggs are in that recipe. According to The Nibble, eggs found a new form in 1762, when the egg salad sandwich was concocted. While this was the first presentation of the sandwich, The Nibble notes egg salad itself was likely enjoyed even earlier in history. There are endless variations of egg salad, but for the most part, there are two core components: eggs and mayonnaise.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Giada De Laurentiis Calls This Recipe A 'Pantry Pasta'

On busy nights where you don't feel like cooking up anything too fancy, a quick and simple pasta dish is a great option for a filling meal. Plus, most pasta dishes don't require a lot of prep time, and you can throw in a few handfuls of veggies to get more vitamins and nutrients. But if you're stuck on what to add to your pasta, Giada De Laurentiis' website, Giadzy, is the perfect place to go to get some ideas.
RecipesPosted by
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Ground Beef Sloppy Joe

While it may seem like a retro dish, sloppy joes are one of those can't-beat meals that are perfect for kids and adults of all ages. This hearty sandwich is made indoors but the sauce just screams of spring and summertime picnics and parties. If you don't have a grill but you still want to fill your evening with a hearty meal that has that BBQ feel, this is the perfect...
Recipesemilybites.com

Cucumber Sandwiches

Posted by Emily Bites in 6 PP, 7 Blue, 7 Green, 7 Purple, All Recipes, Sandwiches/Wraps/Handhelds, vegetarian. These classic Cucumber Sandwiches are a fresh, flavorful vegetarian lunch option that comes together in minutes! Traditionally, cucumber sandwiches are served as a finger food at tea time, but since I don’t break for tea too frequently I think they deserve center stage at lunch. Crunchy cucumbers between a thick layer of cream cheese with dill and lemon and sandwiched between two slices of soft bread make for a tasty, satisfying meatless meal, prefect for spring and summer. No need to heat anything, this sandwich is cool as a cucumber! It’s also a nice change of pace from your typical deli meat sandwich, so if your lunch routine has become a bit stale, the bright, fresh flavors in this sandwich is for you. Plus, the whole sandwich is just 240 calories or 7 Green, Blue or Purple WW (Weight Watchers) SmartPoints!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Surprising Trick For Crispy Grilled Chicken

Cooking chicken well is no easy task. There are countless things that can go wrong before the cooking process even begins, including buying previously frozen meat or chicken with brine injections or added water, going with skinless, boneless breasts instead of bone-in, and forgetting to leave it to dry in the fridge (out of the packaging) before cooking, which is necessary for a crispy exterior (via Food & Wine).