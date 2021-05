Liza Morales remembers the day everything fell apart on June 29, 2006. At the New York home she shared with NBA star Lamar Odom — her high school sweetheart — Morales woke up and checked on their six-month-old, Jayden, the youngest of the couple's three kids. The infant was lying on his stomach and appeared to still be asleep, so she went downstairs and joined her mother in the kitchen for breakfast. But, as Morales recalls, a sudden panic washed over her. She ran back up to his room and saw Jayden's face was dark blue, and he wasn't breathing.