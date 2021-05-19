Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Phemex Is Looking for Laszlo Hanyecz – Here's Why
Over ten years ago, Bitcoin was announced to the world as the first usable, censorship-resistant, and trustless decentralized payments network. However, the original cryptocurrency wouldn’t find much attention until a few years later. During the initial stages after Bitcoin’s launch, mining was nowhere near as competitive as it is today, making it much easier for enthusiasts at the time to mine BTC from their desktop computers.www.benzinga.com