Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Phemex Is Looking for Laszlo Hanyecz – Here's Why

Co2Bitcoin is now available at the STEX Exchange which is also licensed in the USA to support American traders! (https://app.stex.com/en/trading/pair/USDC/CO2B/1D) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / A decentralized group of innovators and visionaries, focused on mitigating the causes and potentially cataclysmic effects of climate change, has introduced a new financial instrument. A cryptocurrency, Co2Bitcoin (Co2B) will help Countries to finance local projects to combat global warming's negative effects on our environment and inhabitants. In order to do that, Co2Bitcoins have been used to acquire and protect over 100 million trees in the Brazilian Rainforest, bring energy to remote villages and change lives of those less fortunate.