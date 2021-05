Movie fans have a lot of highly-anticipated blockbusters to look forward to this year, including a number of the films that were previously delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among those is The Green Knight, the star-studded take on the Arthurian legend that has captivated a lot of movie lovers since the first trailer was released last year. With the film's July release date drawing near, A24 Films is providing fans with an updated look at the film, in the form of an over two-minute-long trailer. You can check out the trailer, which was officially released on Tuesday, below.