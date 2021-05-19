Marvin Weissberg, pioneering developer behind much of modern Rosslyn, has died

The mural has a door in it. When Tariqa Waters opens this door, it seems more like a portal: Beyond lies a dull gray hallway in an old Pioneer Square building, columns of tired metal mail slots. This is what most of the real world looks like, I realize, but by this point I have been inside Waters's art space, MS PAM (Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum), for several minutes and have forgotten the real world. I’ve acclimated to its decadent, fun-house hues.