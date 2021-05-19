newsbreak-logo
Marvin Weissberg, pioneering developer behind much of modern Rosslyn, has died

By Tristan Navera
bizjournals
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Weissberg, a herald of Northern Virginia development whose portfolio of early projects still mark Rosslyn's modern skyline, has died. He was 94. The founder of Weissberg Investment Corp. passed away Monday at his home in Annapolis, daughter Nina Weissberg confirmed. Weissberg, a D.C. native, launched his commercial real estate career in 1953 after returning from service in the U.S. Army, becoming one of the first developers behind Rosslyn's evolution.

