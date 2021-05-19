Pembroke Management LTD Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)
Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,851 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD's holdings in Stantec were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.