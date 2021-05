E3 2021 is set to happen next month, and it’s going to be very interesting. Nintendo and Xbox have already been announced as part of the lineup, and last week Konami announced that they will no longer be attending the digital-only event. However, E3 has announced even more companies that are onboard for the virtual event. The newest additions include Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Xseed Games / Marvelous USA, Inc., Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.com. Those are some more heavy hitters for sure. I think fans would lose it if Sega revealed a new Sonic game, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves.