newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan Government

Lawmaker wants Michigan to join 15 other states calling for changes to U.S. Constitution

By ABC12 News Staff
abc12.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Republican Michigan lawmaker is pushing a resolution that would allow the state to join 15 others in calling for changes to the U.S. Constitution. The 15 states have passed a Convention of States resolution to propose constitutional changes enacting limits on federal spending, term limits for Congress and federal judges and limiting powers of the federal government. The process is spelled out in Article V of the U.S. Constitution.

www.abc12.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
City
Powers, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Federal Judges#The U S Constitution#U S Constitution#U S Government#U S Support#Republican#Lawmaker#Wjrt#Michiganders#House Joint Resolution E#The Mitten State#Michigan Citizens#States Resolution#Calling#Federal Government#Federal Overreach#Federal Spending#D C#Mich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Michigan GovernmentPosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan GovernmentMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan Governmentwlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan GovernmentDetroit News

FAA, Michigan House could probe Whitmer's private flights

Lansing — The Federal Aviation Administration and the chairman of a Michigan House panel suggested Monday that they would further examine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's use of a private plane to visit her father in March. Rep. Steve Johnson, the chairman of the Michigan House Oversight Committee, said he's considering probing...
Florida GovernmentNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan GovernmentHuron Daily Tribune

Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state's economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid...
Michigan Governmentdeadlinedetroit.com

OK, now open carry is really banned at the Michigan Capitol

It took an additional five months, but the Michigan Capitol Commission finally prohibits openly carrying guns at the legislative building in Lansing after preliminary steps early this year. From The Detroit News:. The Michigan Capitol Commission on Monday voted unanimously to close what its members consider a loophole in the...
Michigan GovernmentDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan GovernmentDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan GovernmentDetroit Free Press

Michigan reports 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths over 2 days

The Michigan health department has confirmed 2,230 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, averaging 1,115 cases per day and bringing the state to 876,854 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Another 20 COVID-19 deaths have also been reported since Saturday, an average of 10 deaths per day. This increases...
Michigan GovernmentWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...