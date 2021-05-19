Lawmaker wants Michigan to join 15 other states calling for changes to U.S. Constitution
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Republican Michigan lawmaker is pushing a resolution that would allow the state to join 15 others in calling for changes to the U.S. Constitution. The 15 states have passed a Convention of States resolution to propose constitutional changes enacting limits on federal spending, term limits for Congress and federal judges and limiting powers of the federal government. The process is spelled out in Article V of the U.S. Constitution.www.abc12.com