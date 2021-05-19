2022 NFL Draft: Don’t sleep on Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec

The 2021 NFL Draft is barely in the books and some players haven’t even got to put on their new uniforms yet, but that’s not going to prevent 2022 NFL Draft talk. A year ago at this time, the big three quarterback prospects being talked about ended up being three of the top four guys off the board, including presumptive top overall pick Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Zach Wilson out of BYU came out of pretty much nowhere in 2020 to become the second overall pick in 2021 just like Joe Burrow did the year prior, Baker Mayfield the year before that, and so on.