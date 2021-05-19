newsbreak-logo
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

