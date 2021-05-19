Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.