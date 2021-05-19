newsbreak-logo
Louisiana Obituaries

Larry Joseph Doiron

Cover picture for the articleLarry Joseph Doiron, 92, a native of Patterson and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born to Davis and Florence Doiron, who were commercial fishermen in the Atchafalaya Basin. He attended school in Loreauville and then Centerville High School. He began work at the age...

