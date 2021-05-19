Split/Screen online monthly movie series concludes in May
May 21-30 — VIRTUAL — The Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) and the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival (MNFF) are pleased to announce the final program for Split/Screen, the online monthly movie series partnership that began in November 2020. With the two Vermont film festivals each having curated a selection of four entertaining films in alternating months, MNFF steps to the plate in May with an offering of three engaging documentaries and one memorable drama that will run for 10 days, May 21-30.