Split/Screen online monthly movie series concludes in May

Watch an outdoor and socially distanced screening of Disney’s 1998 animated movie, Mulan at Discovery Green. There will be a movie showing at 5pm and 8pm. As we enter into the vaccination phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical experts still advise that we have a way to go before we achieve herd immunity and can safely resume pre-pandemic activities. In the meantime, you can remain vigilant in protecting yourself against the coronavirus by continuing to wear face masks when in public spaces, practice social distancing of at least six feet, limit your touching of surfaces, and frequently use hand sanitizer or soap and water to keep your hands clean.