Lil Peep’s Mother on Her Ongoing Legal Fight: “I Want Justice for Gus”
More than three years after Lil Peep’s death at age 21, the emo-rap star’s cultural influence hasn’t waned, and neither has the legal battle over responsibility for his fatal drug overdose while on tour. The loss of Peep, whose real name was Gustav Åhr, has led to competing lawsuits between his mother, Liza Womack, and his managers. Womack originally filed her suit in October 2019, claiming wrongful death, negligence, and breach of contract. The defendants in the complaint were First Access Entertainment (FAE), a label services and management company that worked with Peep, as well as manager Bryant Ortega and tour manager Belinda Mercer. After some courtroom back-and-forth, a judge upheld all 10 of Womack’s causes of action against FAE last October; a month later, the judge upheld the bulk of Womack’s claims against Ortega and Mercer as well. According to court documents, a jury trial is set for November 10.pitchfork.com