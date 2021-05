Eddie Scarry of the Washington Examiner ponders the dubious science behind the push for continued lockdowns. Liberals and Democrats have so fetishized lockdowns and are so busy telling people to stay home that they haven’t bothered to look at the data in months. Lockdowns may have stalled the spread of the coronavirus, giving much of the country time to figure out how best to treat infected patients and put in place protocols that meant we could manage it until vaccines were available without keeping everything completely shut down. Then again, they may not have. The data leaves open the possibility that lockdowns had no impact at all or may have even had an adverse effect, with some evidence indicating that keeping people at home led to more infections.