Middletown Springs maker crafts fine freestanding furniture

It’s some of the best advice anyone can get, especially in a place like Vermont, where things move a little slower than in cities. Jim Platteter knows this better than anyone, which is why a trip to the store to purchase wood for his pieces is a three-hour-minimum engagement. And depending on the piece he’s creating at that time, it can take a week, a month, or more. When he finally finishes a piece of his freestanding furniture, be it a Shaker sewing stand, a rocking chair or an elaborate inlaid apothecary case, he can then tell you, down to the minute, exactly how many hours he spent on it. With method and practice, Platteter has, arguably, perfected his craft.