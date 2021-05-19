Middletown Springs maker crafts fine freestanding furniture

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIt’s some of the best advice anyone can get, especially in a place like Vermont, where things move a little slower than in cities. Jim Platteter knows this better than anyone, which is why a trip to the store to purchase wood for his pieces is a three-hour-minimum engagement. And depending on the piece he’s creating at that time, it can take a week, a month, or more. When he finally finishes a piece of his freestanding furniture, be it a Shaker sewing stand, a rocking chair or an elaborate inlaid apothecary case, he can then tell you, down to the minute, exactly how many hours he spent on it. With method and practice, Platteter has, arguably, perfected his craft.

Vermont Lifestylesuncommunitynews.com

15th Annual Duck Derby

PITTSFORD Join the Rutland County Humane Society 15th Annual Duck Derby to raise needed funds for homeless animals in Rutland County, including the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury area. On Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m., adopted (plastic) ducks will be launched into the stream at the Pittsford Recreation Area. The first four ducks to reach the finish line win cash prizes. A cash prize will be awarded for the last duck. Ducks are available for adoption at the RCHS shelter in Pittsford or adopt ducks online. You can adopt a single duck for $3, a Quack-Pack (four ducks) for $10, or a Six-Quack (six ducks) for $15. Ducks can be adopted at the event, as well. You do not need to be present to win. For more information contact the RCHS Business Office at 802-483-9171.
Vermont StatePosted by
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
Vermont GovernmentValley News

Column: Return from N.Y. in a Vt. state of mind

My friend and neighbor Randy Coffin, long ago rode the bus from Strafford to New York City to see her future husband, The Reverend Bill, who was staying with Arthur Miller. She carried a pumpkin under her arm for making soup, and may as well have worn long braids and a handknitted sweater, for she was a Vermonter. The British songwriter Sting sings about an Englishman moving through the streets of New York, his walking cane and manners making him feel like an alien. “Be yourself no matter what they say,” he admonishes the listener.
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont GovernmentWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Vermont LifestyleWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
fb101.com

Vermont Producers Runamok Maple and WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Team Up to Launch Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup for Retail Market

Two award-winning Vermont producers, Runamok Maple and WhistlePig, have joined forces to launch a pair of handcrafted barrel-aged products this spring: WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and WhistlePig Barrel-Aged Maple Bitters. Beginning May 15, the maple syrup will be available for general distribution, as well as for purchase at runamokmaple.com and whistlepigwhiskey.com, while the bitters will be used exclusively by WhistlePig for promotional purposes.
Vermont GovernmentAP

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

Yale University is requiring its faculty and staff to get coronavirus vaccinations before the fall term, extending a requirement already imposed for students. The private university announced the new requirement Friday. It said faculty members, staffers and academic trainees must be fully inoculated by Aug. 1, though there are provisions for exemptions for reasons based on medical conditions or religious or “strongly held” personal beliefs.
Vermont HealthWCAX

BIPOC kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of color in Burlington got their turn at vaccination on Saturday. It was the first of many clinics for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) children ages 12 to 15. The state of Vermont has been prioritizing people of color in the vaccine rollout because those populations are overrepresented in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
Vermont Governmentwhdh.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont Governmentbeckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont Governmentmountaintimes.info

Rutland County Audubon & Slate Valley Trails host birdwalk, May 18

Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 a.m. — POULTNEY — Beginning birders welcome! There will be friendly birders in the group who will happily share their knowledge with you. Bring water and a snack, insect repellent, binoculars, cameras, and field guides. There is usually an opportunity to leave early. We walk at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing and photographing.
Vermont Governmentmountaintimes.info

Carol Geery running for Mill River School Board

On May 18, there will be a special election for a seat on the Mill River School Board. My experience demonstrates that I will be able to contribute the leadership needed to help the school district move forward. My background in Communication supports an understanding of the barriers that occur...
Vermont GovernmentWCAX

Vaccination blitz in Vermont this weekend

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is working to put COVID19 shots in as many people as possible this weekend. Castleton University in Rutland County was one of at least three clinics hosted across the state Saturday, including Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford and Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven.
Vermont Lifestylemountaintimes.info

Featured pets for May 5-11, 2021

5-month-old. Female. German Shepherd mix. Tan and black. I am always on the go and have so much to see and learn that I just don’t know where to go first. Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 • Tues. – Sat. 12-5p.m. Closed Sun. & Mon. • www.rchsvt.org.