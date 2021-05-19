Costco Fans Are Loving These Frozen Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries have come to dominate dinner tables over the past few years. According to My Recipes, Alexia Foods' waffle cut seasoned sweet potato fries, Ore Ida straight sweet potato fries, and Trader Joe's signature sweet potato fries all rank as crowd favorites when it comes to making this delectable side at home. Costco, playing to win, now carries a sweet potato fry that easily challenges all of these established brands and might have what it takes to rank as the best frozen sweet potato fry ever.www.mashed.com