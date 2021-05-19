newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ixn#Ishares Global Tech Etf#S P Global#Index Funds#Stock Investors#Investment Management#Stock Funds#Institutional Investors#Nysearca#Ixn#Sec#Private Ocean Llc#Bogart Wealth Llc#The Mcgraw Hill Companies#Holdingschannel Com#S P#Company#Hedge Funds#Wealth#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.
modernreaders.com

Goodwin Investment Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowa LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of US Ecology worth $67,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 354.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowa LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Element Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.85 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8,419.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,956 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vontier worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Cuts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $7.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus...