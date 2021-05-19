Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)
Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com