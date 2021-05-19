Making Your Week Easier With a Simple Meal Prep Plan

Staying hydrated has many benefits; it basically helps our entire body to function as best it can. But, have you ever thought of getting your water from the foods you eat? It can really be as simple as snacking on some celery, cucumber, or cantaloupe. It can also be incorporating more water into your day, as well. These foods include oranges, pineapples, cucumbers, celery, and peaches. Any food with a high water content will be hydrating, and it’s best to consume these foods in their whole form to get the most out of them nutritionally. Along with staying hydrated, you also want to make sure that you’re eating enough food to fuel your body properly. Some of these meals will be filling on their own, but feel free to use it as a side and add your favorite protein to it!