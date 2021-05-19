BarnArts 8th annual fundraising 5K/10K supports summer youth theater

The race around the lake is a hybrid event for 2021. May 23-28 — BARNARD — Registration continues for BarnArts Race Around the Lake 5K/10K fundraiser, a hybrid event for 2021. The live in-person event will be held on May 23 at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard, while the virtual event continues through May 28. The fundraiser is the primary supporter of BarnArts Summer Youth Theater, celebrating its 10th anniversary year in 2021. This year’s SYT will be “Fiddler on the Roof” produced in Barnard, August 6th-8th. The live in-person portion of the eighth annual Race Around the Lake will be held safely at Silver Lake State Park with limited registration. Currently sign-ups are limited to 150 participants for the in-person race, although limits are expected to rise in early May. Participants will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing in the start/finish and registration areas, and RFID-timed starts will be staggered to allow racers to maintain spacing during the race. 10k races begin at 10:30 a.m. at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard and 5k race will being at 11 a.m. BarnArts supporters and area racers can choose between running or walking the scenic 5K route through the woods around Silver Lake or running the challenging 10K, which goes around the lake but also climbs up and out of the woods and loops around on a steep back road.