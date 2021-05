The New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) is accepting public input on additional proposed changes to statewide graduation assessment requirements. “Our goal is to ensure our school communities are aware of the process for determining graduation assessment requirements, a concerted effort to ensure the public is fully aware of the graduation assessment expectations for the state’s current and future public high school students,” Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillian, acting commissioner of education, was quoted as saying in a press release from the Department of Education.