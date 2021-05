There was a river corridor clean up on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. till noon. It was a beautiful day, reaching into the 80’s with sunshine and a breeze. Residents came prepared to dig in, and remove everything from recyclables to car parts. The volunteers first met in Bohn Park, and were given assignments by Ben Rodman, Town of Lyons (also known as Ben Jammin). When it was all done, realtor Laura Levy provided sandwiches from the St. Vrain Market to most of the hungry, and deserving workers. (See the committee’s report below.)