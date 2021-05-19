newsbreak-logo
Vermont Business

Mountain Operations group at Killington Resort announces promotions

mountaintimes.info
 2 hours ago

The Mountain Operations group at Killington Resort works on staff development and building a group of next generation leaders over the last few years, and Friday, May 14 the group announced its latest promotions. Tim Brosnan, mountain maintenance manager. Tim Brosnan, longtime employee of 16 years, has taken on the...

Vermont State
Killington, VT
Vermont Business
Oliver Hardy
Ian Smith
Erin Martin
Vermont GovernmentWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
fb101.com

Vermont Producers Runamok Maple and WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Team Up to Launch Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup for Retail Market

Two award-winning Vermont producers, Runamok Maple and WhistlePig, have joined forces to launch a pair of handcrafted barrel-aged products this spring: WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and WhistlePig Barrel-Aged Maple Bitters. Beginning May 15, the maple syrup will be available for general distribution, as well as for purchase at runamokmaple.com and whistlepigwhiskey.com, while the bitters will be used exclusively by WhistlePig for promotional purposes.
Vermont Governmentmountaintimes.info

Rutland County Audubon & Slate Valley Trails host birdwalk, May 18

Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 a.m. — POULTNEY — Beginning birders welcome! There will be friendly birders in the group who will happily share their knowledge with you. Bring water and a snack, insect repellent, binoculars, cameras, and field guides. There is usually an opportunity to leave early. We walk at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing and photographing.
Vermont Lifestylemountaintimes.info

Marv Elliott hosts Wild Alaska birding lecture

Wednesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. — VIRTUAL — Marv Elliott, treasurer of Rutland County Audubon, will present a free Zoom birding program on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. This photo talk will follow a camping trip by Marv and his wife, Sue, from their home in Vermont to Alaska. Their photos will show the transition from eastern to western species, with the highlight being their stay at Denali National Park. To receive an invitation to participate in the Zoom program, email [email protected]
Vermont Societymountaintimes.info

KPAA announces 2021 Killington Wine Festival schedule

The Killington Pico Area Association recently announced its plans for this summer’s Killington wine festival. This year’s celebration will once again not be the full large outdoor festival under the tents, but instead include a month-long celebration of wine with wine tastings at participating restaurants, a wine trail, the Wine & Nine golf tournament hosted by Green Mountain National on Sunday, July 18, a silent auction, and specialty wine sales with 350 gift bags to be distributed by Killington Road wine retailers with purchase of supporting wine.
Vermont Governmentmountaintimes.info

Killington seeks $50 million to fund road reconstruction and municipal water system

Developer says ‘but for’ town’s investment in infrastructure ski village is too costly, water tests put seven businesses on ‘do not drink orders’. The town of Killington is facing costly infrastructure limitations but the solution could prove to be a boon — for current businesses, new developments and town and state coffers — if solved with strategic partnerships.
Vermont Healthmountaintimes.info

Hospitality Field Day

Locals celebrate ‘surviving’ the pandemic hospitality season. Sunday, May 16 at 11 a.m. —KILLINGTON — Dream Maker Bakers and Killington Boot Camp Wellness Center have teamed up to create a fun day of games, music, food and drinks! Join in for a classic Killington event that is sure to be one for the books. The event will be socially distanced and outdoors with Covid protocols in place.
Vermont BusinessPosted by
Rutland News Beat

Check out these Rutland homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Sweet home offering many possibilities and amenities, convenience to City, income property/Airbnb or the perfect 2nd home minutes from to Killington, Pico and Chittenden Reservoir. A private 4 bed, 3 bath with gardens, orchards and views of Mt Killington, Mendon Brook and sunsets washing westward down the mountain. All three bathrooms have been updated with new pex plumbing, wiring, insulation, tiling and personal touches to make the most of the space. New laundry room has been refinished and replummed, while dining and living room are large open spaces with lots of light and stunning views. Brand new downstairs family room is cozy and comes with custom ceramic lined wood stove and access to refinished 2 car garage. Mechanical room has new breaker box, well maintained oil furnace, small workshop area and storage closets. Outdoor areas consist of two sheds, grill patio, fire pit and patio and fruit orchard with custom raised bed planter. Sunroom has been rebuilt and refinished and offers a relaxing spot to rest and observe the natural beauty of the seasons during most of the year.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alison McCullough, Alison McCullough Real Estate at 802-747-4531</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious 2 Bedroom condo in a grand historic building located across from lower Main Street Park and just a short walk to the downtown. Large handsome kitchen with tile floor is open to the dining area and adjoining living room which has tall ceilings and nice light. Good sized bedrooms with double closets, large bathroom with tile floor. Washer/dryer within the unit, basement storage and plenty of parking. Year round living or your Vermont retreat, this location is an easy drive to Killington or the lakes region.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rebecca Woodard, Blue Ridge Real Estate at 802-747-4006</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV3JTIwRW5nbGFuZCUyMFJlYWwlMjBFc3RhdGUlMjBOZXR3b3JrLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5ORVJFTk5ILTQ4NTAzMzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Amazing opportunity to own 14 acres of private wooded land directly on the Mendon/Rutland Town border. The land has its own beautiful cut walking trail with a pond, a brook, and sunset views! This central location is under 20 minutes away from World Class skiing/riding at Killington Resort and, under 10 minutes away to local favorite Pico Ski Area. Also, close to V.A.S.T. snowmobile trail access, and the beautiful Chittenden Reservoir for swimming and kayaking. The property has a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch and two year-round guest cottages (1 and 2 bedroom). Enjoy deeded spring water for all 3 buildings. Benefit from the convenience of small city enjoyments alongside a multitude of outdoor activities this area has to offer. With some TLC this property has a lot to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kerry Dismuke, Ski Country Real Estate at 800-877-5111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautifully updated Victorian home offers 4 to 6 bedrooms with a newer kitchen on each floor and 3 1/2 redesigned baths. Absolutely gorgeous family home, with optional full accessory apartment on a large landscaped lot with established perennial beds. This home has been brought to it's true potential by a talented family! Parquet and wood flooring throughout. Close proximity to skiing, lakes, schools, parks and down town.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Betsy Franzoni, Franzoni Real Estate Company at 802-772-4509</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Killington, VTmountaintimes.info

Paddling canoes, memories of flat water and family

We pulled into the boat launch just before sunrise, the darkness just lifting enough so that we could see to undo the tie down straps without any help from our headlamps. You could hear the scraping of fabric as life jackets were pulled from the car. In the predawn silence, the sound of wooden paddles echoed across the lake as they bounded off each other. Bags were grabbed, keys were quietly lost and found and found again as pockets were loaded up with hot drinks to start this chilly morning.
Vermont SocietyRutland Herald

Community news

RUTLAND — As part of the Northwest Primary School’s recent focus on kindness, second-grade teacher Sara Metzler and her class asked the entire school to make May Day cards. Metzler’s class then went out on foot to hang cards on the doorknobs of nearby homes. Metzler said she sees May Day, which marks the start of spring, as an opportunity to give back and “show kindness in our community.”
Vermont Governmentmountaintimes.info

Rutland City ‘greens up’ downtown, places 10th on state leaderboard

Rutland businesses and organizations came together on Saturday, May 1, to participate in the annual, statewide Green Up Day clean up effort in downtown Rutland. Over 30 volunteers from Rotary Club of Rutland, Rutland South Rotary, Rutland County Solid Waste District, Rutland Dismas House, The Richards Group, Grow Vermont, Unlimited Potential, and the Downtown Rutland Partnership collectively gathered 25 bags of trash from the district’s streets, landing them 10th place in the state’s online leaderboard.
Vermont GovernmentWCAX

Vermont Symphony Orchestra gets ready for in-person performances

Trailblazing Vt. State Police major never aimed to achieve so many firsts. A trailblazing Vermont State Police major is stepping down following a 23-year career with the department. Connecting the last mile: Vt. lawmakers hammer out millions in broadband investments. Updated: 1 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers are hammering out the...
Rutland, VTPosted by
Rutland News Beat

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Rutland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Rutland: 1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week;2. Seeking Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) for locums opportunity in Vermont;3. Sales Representative - Customer Service Representative;4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week;5. Director of Finance;6. Laborer;7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week;8. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $1,998 per week;9. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $2640 per week in VT;10. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly;
Vermont GovernmentRutland Herald

Fairgrounds hosts horse show amidst plans to resume the fair

The equestrian season is set to begin Friday at Vermont State Fairgrounds. Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie, a member of the fair association's board of trustees and an events organizer for the local 4-H club, said the first weekend in May is the traditional date for the year's first horse competitions, and the club is marking the occasion with a gymkana, clinics and a show.
Vermont EntertainmentRutland Herald

Wonderfeet to reopen

Wonderfeet Kids Museum will reopen to the public May 1. “We had been open last summer and into the fall,” Executive Director Danielle Monroe said Wednesday. “We closed as we saw community cases rising.”. Vermont saw 48 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health, with four...