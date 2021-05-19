newsbreak-logo
Ohio Crime & Safety

Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 2 hours ago

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A call was received from McMullen Road advising that a truck was stuck in a field. Upon investigation, it was determined that a male driving the truck was assisted and left the scene. A short time later, the male led an Ohio Department of Natural Rssources unit on a high speed chase in parts of Clinton and Highland counties before the pursuit was terminated. Deputies later arrested Cameron Hedrick, 18, of Hillsboro, who was identified as the driver of the truck. Hedrick was charged with criminal damaging and criminal trespass and was transported to the Highland County Jail.

www.timesgazette.com
