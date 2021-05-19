Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

It seems that more and more often I find myself scratching my head wondering what is wrong with people these days. Lately, there has been a string of alleged sex offenders in Highland County. If you read court documents detailing exactly what these people allegedly did to juvenile members of the community, it’s enough to make some people sick. Then we have the myriad issues that seem to be splitting our country in half, and way too many people who get offended if someone does do not see things in the same light they see them.