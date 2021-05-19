Rutland Garden Club’s annual plant sale, ‘Blooming Tulip’ quilt raffle ticket sale

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Exceptional Ranch style home in desirable Rutland Town neighborhood with school choice, offering spacious one level living all within minutes to all Vermont amenities from skiing at Killington & Pico to hiking in Chittenden around Chittenden Dam, shopping, Rutland Regional Medical Center and more!! Fabulous front covered porch welcoming you into the foyer with slate floors, formal front living room with french doors, expansive kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top with breakfast bar & nook area on one side while resting by a cozy fireplace in sitting area on the other side. Formal dining room with sliding French doors. 3 oversized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Lower level offers a newly finished family room and many recreational spaces and if that's not enough then walkout to your in-ground pool & hot tub for endless entertaining. Great for multiple families, vacation ski home and more! Mobile home is intended to stay on the property. Property to be sold in "as is" condition. Mobile home is intended to stay on the property. Property to be sold in "as is" condition. Close to bus stop, hospital, shopping, airport, skiing and restaurants. First floor features an updated kitchen with new cabinets and butcher block counter tops. Laundry/pantry off of kitchen, updated full bath. Dining room has nicely finished hardwood flooring and living room has new vinyl plank flooring. Second level you will find a newly updated master suite with sitting room, ¾ bath and walk-in closet and 2 other bedrooms. New vinyl siding with insulation and two new porches front and back. All this with a fenced in yard and security system. You can control the lights and heat with Alexa. This is a must see home in a nice city neighborhood within walking distance to downtown Rutland. Home has newer roof, updated windows and a recently painted cedar shake exterior. Spray foam added to basement to help reduce energy costs. Conveniently located, town water & sewer, nearby conveniences...don't miss out, come see where home could be!