The Chillicothe Police Department arrested a Kansas City man. Records indicate that 25-year-old Rickie D. Soriano was arrested at 11:49 on Sunday. He was charged with first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, two charges of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid to a person less than 17 years of age and 2 years younger, and a failure to appear felony.