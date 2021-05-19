Italian Desserts as Edibles is Something That You Need To Try!

Travel journalist and author, Annie Daly first got the idea to write Destination Wellness when she was working as a wellness editor at Condé Nast. The more she was inundated with products that promised to deliver “wellness to her doorstep” (like a “high-vibe” marinara sauce and chakra-balancing crystals), she became disillusioned with this idea that wellness is something you can even buy in the first place. “The book is meant to be an antidote to all that, a way to show people that wellness goes far deeper than Lululemons and activated charcoal when you look at it through a global lens,” says Daly. For her book, which launches today, Daly traveled to various destinations around the world to explore how wellness is perceived on a global scale. Over the course of her journey, she quickly realized that wellness is not about adding, but rather subtracting – as true well-being ultimately comes from within. “It’s about going back to the basics,” she says. “Back to the simple things that anyone can do to bring joy and wellness into their lives at home.”