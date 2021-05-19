newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Danny Masterson Is In Court Facing Rape Charges This Week As Woman Testifies

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Danny Masterson, the actor known for his roles on TV shows like That ‘70s Show and The Ranch, has found himself at the center of headlines over the past few years now. This began back in 2017 when police began investigating the actor after three women alleged that he sexually assaulted them during the early 2000s. This ultimately led to Danny Masterson’s dismissal from The Ranch, with his character being written out in a brutal way. Last summer, Masterson was formally charged with raping multiple women. Masterson pleaded not guilty back in January and, this week, a preliminary hearing has begun, during which one of the women has testified.

