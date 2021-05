The Google Assistant already supports quite a few triggers on Android phones. You can summon it by saying the “OK Google” or “Hey Google” wake words, long-pressing the home button, or swiping in from the bottom corners if you’re using full-screen gestures. Some Google Pixel devices also let you squeeze the sides to trigger the Assistant, while a few phones from Nokia and LG feature a dedicated Assistant button. In Android 12, Google will also introduce a double-tap back gesture to summon the Assistant and an additional power button trigger. While the double-tap back gesture may not roll out to all phones with the Android 12 release later this year, the new power button Assistant trigger may reach devices sooner than expected.