Man hit, killed in crash on Murfreesboro Pike

Metro police said one person was killed overnight in a crash in South Nashville.

The call came around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 831 Murfreesboro Pike, located not far from Interstate 24. Officers reported that the victim, identified as 45-year-old Richard Farliss of Cottontown, Tennessee, was lying in the roadway when he was hit by a Toyota Camry. The driver told police he attempted to stop but was unable to avoid hitting Farliss. Police said the driver showed no signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

Farliss was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police said there was no evidence suggesting Farliss was hit earlier by another vehicle.