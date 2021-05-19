Hacking Ring Allegedly Stole Americans’ Identities, Rented Them to Gig Workers

Srikanth Karra is Chief Human Resources Officer at Mphasis. The last decade has seen the rise of the gig economy, comprised of independent contractors in flexible jobs. Its trajectory has been slow, certain and steady. In fact, even before the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 55 million Americans — or 34% of the U.S. workforce — were gig workers in 2017. Alongside these trends, as Uber and Airbnb scaled up, grew in influence and epitomized tomorrow’s sharing economy, it seemed like the gig economy was indeed the future of work.