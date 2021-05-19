newsbreak-logo
Hacking Ring Allegedly Stole Americans’ Identities, Rented Them to Gig Workers

Vice
Vice
 2 hours ago
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Federal agents have arrested 14 Brazilian citizens in the U.S., accusing them of running a scheme to steal the identities of U.S. citizens in order to use these identities to sign up for rideshare and food delivery jobs. They then allegedly sold or rented out those accounts to people who would otherwise not be eligible to work in the United States.

