Lollapalooza Lineup 2021 Announced: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus To Play In Grant Park

Last week’s Saturday Night Live got the pink-drenched treatment last week. Among Elon Musk as the show’s guest and Miley Cyrus as the performer, there was a cameo by Grimes. Cyrus posted an image of her and Grimes backstage both in pink. Though, the looks could not have been more radically different. Cyrus opted for a semi-sheer baby pink dress with ostrich feather trim and Grimes went the full royal route, wearing a pair of white opera gloves and a fairytale princess dress that appeared plucked out of a video game. Cyrus captioned the image the best: “She’s not a princess. She’s a queen. @grimes 👽 🍑 🚀”