Lollapalooza Lineup 2021 Announced: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus To Play In Grant Park
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza is returning to Grant Park at full capacity this summer with a lineup that spans genres and generations. The fest will be held July 29-Aug. 1 at Grant Park, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. It typically attracts about 100,000 people per day. This year, attendees will have to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result to get in. The result must be obtained within 24 hours of going to Lolla each day.blockclubchicago.org