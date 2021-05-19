newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

‘I’m a Derm, and These Are the 3 Skin-Care Products Everyone 40 and Up Should Absolutely Have in Their Skin-Care Routine’

By Tamara Pridgett
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eB0T3_0a4VmmXb00

Your skin is constantly changing due to things like environmental stressors and age, and what worked when you were younger—like washing your face with a bar of soap—won’t necessarily cut it as you get older. We all have different skin-care concerns and goals, but when it comes to the durability, health, and appearance of our skin as we enter our 40s, there are three key products everyone should have in their routine, according to Onyeka Obioha, MD, a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist based in Los Angeles, CA and Glory Skincare advisor.

“Our skin is delicate, so it’s important to be gentle when it comes to using certain skin-care products. I recommend avoiding harsh exfoliants or any mechanical exfoliants [in your 40s],” says Dr. Obioha. This is because as you age, your skin becomes more delicate, “so avoiding these harsh exfoliants will be important when taking care of your skin.”

Exfoliating your skin is necessary to aid in cell turnover and to remove dead skin, but according to Dr. Obioha, using exfoliants that are too rough can leave your skin feeling dry and itchy. Exfoliants that contain granules may promise soft skin but tend to be too aggressive and can cause lots of irritation, she adds. Instead, Dr. Obioha recommends chemical exfoliants that feature glycolic acid, lactic acid, and mandelic acid to increase cell turnover, improve the texture of your skin, and take it from dull to glowing. “When done correctly, exfoliation is great for getting a youthful glow to your face,” she says.

In addition to using chemical exfoliants, Dr. Obioha says retinol and sunscreen are essential for your skin-care routine. “You’ll want to be cautious when applying retinol since it can cause skin irritation and sensitivity, however, it’s a great product for evening out dark spots and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” she says.

And no matter your age, sunscreen is necessary to maintain the integrity of your skin. According to Dr. Obioha, mineral-based sunscreen “provides the gold standard of protection.” If you aren’t already wearing sunscreen religiously, consider adding it to your routine, especially as your skin ages. “Photoaging is largely responsible for accelerated aging so it’s crucial that you wear SPF daily,” she advises.

All good things require change, and your skin is definitely one of them. It’s never too late to start taking better care of your skin and adding chemical exfoliants, retinol, and sunscreen to your routine will have your skin looking glowy and smooth.

Shop the routine below

Dr. Dennis Gross Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads — $88.00

Of all the chemical exfoliants out there, this is the one that our team comes back to time-and-time again. We love that it’s strong enough to whisk away dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion underneath, but also that it’s never irritating.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Night Serum With Retinol — $29.00

This drugstore serum with retinol is meant to reduce fine lines, firm skin, and brighten it, so that you can keep on keeping on. We like it because it truly works, and it also doesn’t cost an arm and leg, which is great for continued purchases throughout the years.

Supergoop! Mineral Sheerscreen SPF 30 — $38.00

This sheer mineral SPF glides onto skin and leaves it feeling silky (but never chalky). We like to use it as the last step of our skin-care regimens, right before makeup.

Learn more about what retinol is and how to properly use it in the video below:

Want even more beauty intel from our editors? Join Well+Good’s Fine Print Facebook group (and follow us on Instagram) for must-know tips and tricks.

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Dry Skin#In Their Skin#Dark Skin#Skin Care Products#Md#Firm Skin#Soft Skin#Dead Skin#Glory Skincare Advisor#Makeup#Retinol#Harsh Exfoliants#Exfoliation#Glycolic Acid#Irritation#Mineral Based Sunscreen#Supergoop#Soap#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Health
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

5 Tamanu Oil Benefits That Make It a Hydrating Savior of Your Skin-Care Routine

Your go-to skin-care products may include many powerful ingredients that are great for your complexion, like sulfur, hyaluronic acid, and squalane. But there’s another versatile ingredient that may be worth incorporating into your daily routine: tamanu oil. Tamanu oil benefits include (but aren’t limited to) that it’s moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and is known to have acne-preventing properties.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

6 Lip Balms That’ll Nourish Your Lips for Hot Girl Summer 2021

Hot Girl Summer Part 2 is approaching, and if you’re vaxxed, waxed, and ready to relax, make sure to bring along the right lip balm. Chapped, sunburnt lips are really not ideal when we’re so close to being able to make out with people again. Your lips don’t have any oil glands so they can’t moisturize themselves, which seems kind of like an evolutionary oversight, but New Haven-based dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, says there are two important ingredients to look for when buying lip balms for summer that can help make up for this.
Hair CareIn Style

How to Prevent Ingrown Hairs — Once and For All

Over the years, I have developed a love/hate relationship with hair removal methods. I've tried waxing, shaving, tweezing, and creams. The majority of the time, the results have been OK, but there are some occasions when I get ingrown hairs, then I'm reminded of how painful the hair removal process can be — from start to finish.
Skin Carespaandbeautytoday.com

The Best Honey Beauty Products for Hair and Skin

Starting as flower nectar collected by bees, which is then broken down into simple sugars inside the honeycomb, honey is then collected from the honeycomb before it is strained and bottled. According to honey.com, a bee hive will produce approximately 65 pounds of surplus honey each year. Honey is amazing on so many levels—not only is it a healthy and tasty treat to snack on, but it’s also a popular ingredient in beauty products.
Skin CarePosted by
DFW Community News

Summer Skin Care Regimen

Who doesn’t want healthy skin that glows from within? Especially during summer – when we want to feel our best, and tend to wear less makeup. Using essential oils and natural beauty has made such a difference in my skin!. Two ways that I love to incorporate oils into my...
Skin CareConscious Life News

What’s the Best Skin Treatment Product for Wrinkles?

There are many things that result in wrinkles on the face, body, neck and hands and they typically fall into one of two categories. The first is fine surface lines, with the other being deeper furrowed wrinkles and you can either simply live with them or find a skin treatment product that combats the problem.
Skin CareRefinery29

Are You Using This Superhero Skin-Care Ingredient In Your Routine?

For centuries, people have been consuming ginseng to strengthen the immune system, fight fatigue, and reduce signs of aging. Over the years, using the superfood topically, as well, has grown in popularity for purportedly promoting clear, healthy skin, thanks to its abundance of active ingredients. In the latest episode of...
Skin Carebesthealthmag.ca

How Bad Is It to Wash Your Face in the Shower? Skin Care Experts Explain

Certain tidbits of beauty wisdom are repeatedly passed from parent to child and from friend to friend: Don’t forget to apply sunscreen on your hands. Keep your eye cream in the fridge. Use dry shampoo before bed instead of in the morning for better results. And whatever you do, take off your makeup before hitting the sack. Then there’s this one: Never wash your face in the shower.
Skin Carebesthealthmag.ca

Applying Your Skin Care Products: The Right—and Wrong—Way

In a world of 10-step skin care routines, it can be hard to know when to use all those products cluttering your bathroom counter. Does moisturizer come before oil? And where does serum fit in? “It’s very confusing to know how to apply and layer the variety of skin care products and ingredients that are currently available,” says Sheilagh Maguiness, MD, a pediatric dermatologist and co-founder of Stryke Club, a male-focused skin care company.
Skin CareWoodlands Online& LLC

Best Skin Care Tips for Beautiful and Healthy Skin

Taking care of your skin is important not only to look good, but also because it’s part of a healthy lifestyle. Our skin is the largest organ on our bodies and is extremely important. Thanks to our skin, we can differentiate between hot and cold, regulate our body temperatures, and it also acts as a shield to protect our internal organs, muscles, and bones from the outside world. For this reason, it’s important to make sure our skin is in optimal condition, we need to protect it so it protects us.
Skin Carespaandbeautytoday.com

Gentle Skin Care Products for Moms and Young Ones

Looking for a skin care product the whole family can enjoy? These products are designed to be especially gentle for young ones, but parents will enjoy using many of them as well. From products for babies to teens, this list has something for everyone in the family. CLn Body Wash...
Skin CareRefinery29

5 Drugstore Moisturizers That Combat Your Biggest Skin-Care Concerns

Whenever we're feeling less than 100%, upping our hydration is usually our quickest fix. Tired? Drink water. Got a headache? Bottoms up. The same goes for your skin, which benefits across the board from moisture. Whether you’re dealing with dryness, looking to minimize the appearance of fine lines, or wanting to maintain a healthy glow, a good moisturizer can help, since it’s formulated with special ingredients to keep your skin plump and healthy.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

These Are the Best Skin-Care Serums If You Have Acne-Prone Skin

The causes of breakouts are varied and complex. Accordingly, dermatological treatment plans encompass myriad factors, taking diet, lifestyle, and underlying health conditions into consideration. You might walk away from a doctor's office with a prescription for an androgen-blocking drug like Spironolactone or a prescription-strength retinoid, but the treatment plan does not end there. A multi-pronged approach calls for a skin-care regimen of topical products that play a critical role in your at-home acne protocol.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

How I Use Retinol In My Skin Care Routine As A 20-Something

Retinol was always one of those ingredients that I’d researched extensively as a beauty writer, but hadn’t ever put on my face until late last year. I’ve recommended it to friends and family, slathered on alternatives, and written what probably amounts to a novella’s worth of articles about vitamin A, all without actually starting my own retinol skin care routine. I’m right at the cusp, where modern “anti-aging” products start to feel like they’re talking to you: 27-years-old, with microscopic wrinkles, budding laugh lines, and some authoritatively aggressive under-eye bags. I knew people who routinely received preventative Botox and loved it, so what was a little retinol to keep my baby face intact?
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

15 Honey-Infused Skin-Care Products That Will Soothe, Brighten, and Moisturize

Honey isn't just a delicious sweetener, it's also a supremely hydrating and anti-inflammatory ingredient. Honey soothes, brightens, and moisturizes your complexion and works for most skin types. We rounded up our favorite products that have incorporated this powerhouse ingredient into everything from thick moisturizer to glowy serums. If your skin is going through a transitional phase or just needs a little something sweet, you have to try one of these honey beauty products.
Skin CareKXLY

Avoid Sunburn and Skin Damage With These Top 13 Sun Care Products From Amazon

Seasons are changing, and many people are glad about that! Many are excited because we will soon be able to head out to the beach or pool and spend the day having an enjoyable time! While we may be excited and have the mindset, we can’t wait to be out there enjoying ourselves. We have to be responsible and make sure we’re protecting ourselves before going out. We need to make sure we protect our skin with sunscreen before we head out the door! We must apply sunscreen so we protect our skin from powerful UV rays; doing this, as we know, will lower the chance of getting skin cancer, painful burns, and early signs of aging.
Skin CareCincinnati Herald

Your Skin Is IN!

Digital Strategist, Lead Beauty Writer, Serial Bargain Beauty Shopper. Spring is in full force and as the months get hotter, we all want to simply wear less. Here are 3 products to try to stay beautiful and keep up with spring trends. Fenty Flash Nap. Late nights and early mornings...