Stream Fiddlehead’s Excellent New Album Between The Richness

The members of Boston’s Fiddlehead have always been clear that their band is not a full-time thing. Singer Pat Flynn works as a high school history teacher, and Fiddlehead started out as Flynn’s attempt to wrestle with his grief after the death of his father. But Fiddlehead make music like they’re screaming at the heavens, and like the heavens are screaming back at them. They quickly became one of the most beloved bands in the intersecting realms of hardcore and emo, and their new album feels like it’s about to be a big deal, something that can touch a whole lot of people.