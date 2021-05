With Ethereum having hit a record high of over $4,000 recently, it's not surprising that interest in the cryptocurrency has continued to soar. Not only are people buying and selling Ethereum itself, but people are also buying up plenty of other cryptocurrencies as well, many of which were built off Ethereum. Because of this, when you try to trade an altcoin that runs on the Ethereum network (also known as an ERC-20 token), you'll have to pay a fee in Ether to process the transaction.