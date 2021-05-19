newsbreak-logo
MLB

Snake Bytes: 5/19 - That’ll Do

By James Attwood
azsnakepit.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t let the score fool you. This was actually a competitive game until the bottom of the seventh when the Kevin Ginkel came in and had a poor outing, even by Kevin Ginkel standards. Corbin Martin made his Diamondbacks debut and pitched admirably. The offense was tied into knots by Julio Urias. That will happen when 5/8 of the team’s starting position players are on the IL and the team is forced to send out a lineup of second-string lefties to face one of the game’s best left-handed starters.

