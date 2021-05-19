newsbreak-logo
Elon Musk Tweets That Tesla Has Diamond Hands, Cushioning Bitcoin Slide

By Liam J. Kelly
decrypt.co
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after the entire cryptocurrency market shed more than $500 billion, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to assuage his followers. Musk tweeted (in emoji form) that Tesla has “diamond hands,” tapping into a popular meme that means holding onto an investment even as the price drops.

