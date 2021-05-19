Popular Snapple Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
In 1972, Arnold Greenberg was running a health food store in New York City's East Village when he and two friends, Leonard Marsh and Hyman Golden, came up with the idea of marrying two seemingly opposing consumer trends: soft drinks and health food (via The New York Times). Under the name Unadulterated Food Products, the trio started selling apple soda made with the juice of real apples. They called it "Snapple," a portmanteau of "snappy" and "apple." It soon exploded onto the marketplace, almost literally — all that lovely natural apple juice fermented in the bottle, sending bottle caps a-blasting.www.mashed.com