Comedian Paul Mooney Has Died At 79

In January 2017, Janet Jackson welcomed son Eissa Al Mana at age 50 with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017, as they split just a few months after Eissa was born. Since then, Jackson has been vocal about her love for taking on the new role of mom and all the joy that Eissa — now 4 years old — has brought to her life. And while she and Al Mana are notoriously private about their child’s image, Jackson has actually shared a lot about her life with her son and what he’s like over the years. We know he’s a music buff (surprise, surprise) who plays the cello and violin and likes to dance to Michael Jackson, that he loves Paw Patrol and pancakes, and that his mama’s face lights up when he runs into the room. Looking through the photos and videos Jackson has shared over the years, she may not be putting his face on blast — but traces of her life with Eissa and the kid stuff that occupies her life is everywhere.