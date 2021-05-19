Steve Stricker skipping U.S. Senior Open defense to keep scouting for Ryder Cup
The U.S. Senior Open will return in July after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will do so without its reigning champion. Steve Stricker, who won the 2019 edition at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind., by six strokes, said on Tuesday that he will instead play the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic that week, when the Senior Open is being played at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska. The decision might seem surprising, until considering all the factors that weighed in the decision for the 54-year-old, particularly this year.