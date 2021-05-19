Checkerboard chess in the Crazy Mountains

Fact: Climbing is a popular sport. And it’s gotten even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. In places like Yosemite, the mecca of North American big wall climbing, that popularity has led to ever-increasing amounts of climbers on multi-day routes like those on El Cap or Half Dome. In response to those growing crowds, and the impact they have on the walls they climb (read: leaving poop and gear on routes) the National Park Service is testing out a new system requiring all overnight climbers to obtain a free wilderness climbing permit. The new system goes into effect on May 21, 2021. This does not affect climbers who are not spending the night on their climb. Permits will need a 4-15 day prior notice period for review. Wilderness permit systems like this are already in place on many big mountains around the West, like Mt. Rainier (Tahoma) and Mount Hood (Wy’East), to name a few.