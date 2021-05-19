This Is The Hardest Challenge On Supermarket Stakeout, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Competing on "Chopped" is not exactly an easy thing to do. During the one-hour program (which, by the way, takes 12 hours to film on average), the four contestants face some major challenges, starting with a mystery basket filled with random ingredients — some of which they've never even worked with before. The chefs are then tasked with transforming these items into a delicious plate of food in a matter of 20 or 30 minutes, which they then have to serve to a judging panel made up of a few very famous faces in the culinary world. We should also note that the competitors have to do all of this in a kitchen that Food Network revealed they only get about 10 minutes to get acquainted with before the cooking gets started. According to winner Silvia Baldini, this was ultimately the most difficult part of competing on the show (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet).