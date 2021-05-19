newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google revives RSS

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Chrome, users will soon see a ‘Follow’ feature for sites that support RSS and the browser’s New Tab page will get what is essentially a (very) basic RSS reader — I guess you could almost call it a “Google Reader.”. Now we’re not talking about a full-blown RSS reader...

techcrunch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rss#Google Chrome#Google Reader#Web Browser#Google News#Google Feature#Following#Netnewswire#Support Rss#Web Publishers#Notifications#Timely Updates#Bloggers#Mailing Lists#Diehard News Junkies#Today#Product Manager#Chronological Order#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
InternetPosted by
TechSpot

Facebook Messenger now boasts over 5 billion downloads, only the third non-Google app to pass the milestone

What just happened? It’s no secret that Facebook and its suite of apps are popular, something that's best illustrated by looking at the most downloaded Android apps of all time. Just thirteen have been installed more than five billion times, and Facebook is the only non-Google company on the list. Now, another of the social network’s properties, Messenger, has passed the milestone.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: App Store advertising expands, Google Play plans for safety, Epic v. Apple trial begins

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Internetmspoweruser.com

Google announce new Google Assistant features

In a blog post, Google has announced new Google Assistant features to help families stay more organized. Family broadcast extends the broadcast feature so you can reach your family wherever they are, and they can respond from any device including from their phones. With Family Broadcast, when you get home you can broadcast a message to your Google Family Group across all our smart speakers and displays. The message will even reach your family on their iPhone or Android device they are away from home, letting them reply by voice or by tapping the “reply” button.
Internetmetafilter.com

Scripting answers to Google Form?

Every morning for both of my kids I need to complete a "my kid doesn't have COVID" form. . Is there a way I can script the responses so that I don't need to do it manually every day?. posted by leotrotsky to Computers & Internet (7 answers total) Best...
Softwaretechraptor.net

The Steady Decline of Google Stadia

“Creating a richer and more vibrant community for everyone to enjoy,” is what Phil Harrison, Google’s vice president, stated as the vision for Google Stadia, at 2019’s Game Developers Conference. This wasn’t the first time a cloud-gaming service was unleashed onto the world, but there certainly was a lot of buzz surrounding the service when it was announced.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Google Pixel Buds A series unveiled by Google in Error

Google has accidentally revealed it new Pixel Buds A series wireless headphones in error, the device was revealed on Twitter, the tweet has since been deleted. The picture above was posted on Twitter and it shows the new Pixel Buds A series, we suspect they may be announced officially some time today.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Will the Google Pixel 6 release at Google IO 2021?

Google IO 2021 is coming very soon and we’re sure to get a load of new announcements when it does, but will we see the Pixel 6 released during the event too? Fans of Google’s flagship phones will be desperate to get their hands on this year’s model, though we wouldn’t recommend holding your breath.
Businessthurrott.com

Google Compromises on Remote Work

After employees balked at Google’s aggressive return to work schedule, the online giant said that it would implement a flexible hybrid work model instead. “For more than 20 years, our employees have been coming to the office to solve interesting problems — in a cafe, around a whiteboard, or during a pickup game of beach volleyball or cricket,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai writes in an announcement post about the changes. “Our campuses have been at the heart of our Google community and the majority of our employees still want to be on campus some of the time. Yet many of us would also enjoy the flexibility of working from home a couple of days per week, spending time in another city for part of the year, or even moving there permanently. Google’s future workplace will have room for all of these possibilities.”
Technologybestgamingpro.com

The Google Assistant is now a Google messaging service

The Google Assistant’s “Broadcast” characteristic has lengthy existed as a option to blast a message to each Google sensible speaker in the home. As a substitute of looking down each particular person member of the family at supper time, put these sensible audio system to work by saying, “Hey Google, broadcast ‘It is supper time!'”
Jobsarcamax.com

If Google Calls, Hang Up

Interested in a job at Google? Like the idea of a ginormous salary, hot and cold running stock options, and a free-for-all, all-you-can-eat cafeteria that would put a Smorgy Bob's to shame?. Well, count me out. There was a time when such emollients would attract me, but those days are...
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

Introducing Total Relighting by Google

In a new paper titled Total Relighting, a research team at Google presents a novel per-pixel lighting representation in a deep learning framework. This explicitly models the diffuse and the specular components of appearance, producing relit portraits with convincingly rendered effects like specular highlights. This would be super cool to...
Computerslabnol.org

The Best Extensions for Google Chrome

Here’s a comprehensive list of must-ave extensions for Google Chrome that will help you improve productivity and also enhance your web browsing experience. Vimium C — Browse the web, interact with web pages, navigate browser history using keyboard shortcuts. Inspired by Vim commands. Fika - Read pages in a Kindle-style...
Computerssoftpedia.com

Google Chrome Canary 92.0.4498.0

Google Chrome has several channels available for download: stable, beta, dev (developer) and canary. In backwards order (the assembly line is canary, dev, beta, stable), this means that the web browser goes through four cycles before getting published as a final, stable, all-public-access version. Users who are eager to test...
Businessmakeuseof.com

Google Fails: 10 Google Products Discontinued in 2021

From AppSheet to YouTube and everything in between, Google provides you with nearly everything you need, whether you're just browsing the web or doing work. But, did you know about Google's product fails? Between 2006 and 2020, the tech giant discontinued 217 products, including Weave, which lasted a grand total of four months. Meanwhile, Postini, Picasa and, Google Search Appliances, all managed to reach 17 years.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

The Uncertain Future Of Google Stadia

Google Stadia once promised to be a new pillar of gaming, poised to potentially make giants like Xbox and PlayStation obsolete with its expansion of cloud gaming. But sales targets have been missed. First party studios have been shut down. Executives have left. Now the question is not whether Google Stadia will revolutionize gaming, but whether it will survive at all.
Computersgitconnected.com

Snippets in Google Chrome

While debugging web applications, we often run scripts in Google Chrome console. It is a very useful tool that not only provides access to variables, but also allows updating a page, set a value in the session storage / local storage etc. I often come across a situation where I’m...
Internetpsychologytoday.com

The Twitter/Google Uncertainty Principle

Twitter is focused on the now. Google is driven by the all. Together, you can get a bit more certainty out of uncertainty. OK, thinkers. Remember college physics—that class in quantum mechanics?. Of course, you don't. And the Heisenberg Principle shouldn't mean much to you either. But let's go over...
Vermillion, SDYankton Daily Press

Google Doodling

VERMILLION — A Vermillion High School student’s artwork has received top honors among the nation’s 54 states and territories. It could also receive further national attention, with the chance of being ranked among the top five pieces of art in the country. But the artist, Niu Niu Zhang, of Vermillion,...
Technologyhawaiitelegraph.com

These 4 Excellent Google Services Helped You Succeed

Google is one of the biggest tech giant companies in the world, which is world known. Google was founded in 1998 by larry page. There are hundreds of services under google services that are world popular like Gmail, Google Voice, Google Drive, etc. In the google search tool, over 3...