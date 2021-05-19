Google revives RSS

After employees balked at Google’s aggressive return to work schedule, the online giant said that it would implement a flexible hybrid work model instead. “For more than 20 years, our employees have been coming to the office to solve interesting problems — in a cafe, around a whiteboard, or during a pickup game of beach volleyball or cricket,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai writes in an announcement post about the changes. “Our campuses have been at the heart of our Google community and the majority of our employees still want to be on campus some of the time. Yet many of us would also enjoy the flexibility of working from home a couple of days per week, spending time in another city for part of the year, or even moving there permanently. Google’s future workplace will have room for all of these possibilities.”