Canada has become the first country to approve emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and over. The FDA will likely do the same for the U.S. at the beginning of next week. Moderna is working on its own version for teens. And once the doors are open to this younger group of kids, the question becomes, how will parents act? Matthew Simonson, a doctoral student at Northeastern University, a researcher with The COVID States Project and the lead author of a new report "Vaccinating America's Youth" joined Morning Edition to discuss a new study that looked at parents and their willingness to vaccinate their children. The following transcript has been edited for clarity.