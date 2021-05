The 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline offers yet another option in the SUV’s growing lineup. After seeing the Blue Oval’s more rugged Explorer model take shape over the past few months, the automaker revealed the off-road Timberline trim Wednesday. Meant for “memorable weekend adventures with family and friends”, Ford’s seizing on the growing market of buyers who want a rig to get them out into nature without sacrificing too much in the way of everyday practicality. Particularly as we head into summer, the 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline brings in another option for a crossover with some off-road goodies baked in, akin to the “Adventure”, “Wilderness” and “AT4” variants already on the market.