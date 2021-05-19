newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Costco Fans Are Loving These Frozen Sweet Potato Fries

By Erich Barganier
mashed.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet potato fries have come to dominate dinner tables over the past few years. According to My Recipes, Alexia Foods' waffle cut seasoned sweet potato fries, Ore Ida straight sweet potato fries, and Trader Joe's signature sweet potato fries all rank as crowd favorites when it comes to making this delectable side at home. Costco, playing to win, now carries a sweet potato fry that easily challenges all of these established brands and might have what it takes to rank as the best frozen sweet potato fry ever.

www.mashed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fry#New Favorite#Food Drink#Home Fries#Best Foods#Added Sugar#Ore Ida#Instagrammer Costcobuys#Sweet Potato Fries#Frozen#Taste#Vegan#Sprouts#Love#Crowd Favorites#Dinner Tables#Likes#Brands#Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesAZFamily

Flautas 2 ways, salsa chicken & black bean sweet potato

Food Blogger Renee Fuentes from Thai Caliente shares 2 easy recipes for tasty flautas. • 2 cups shredded salsa chicken (store bought/homemade red or green salsa) • 1 cup refried black beans either homemade or canned. • 1 large sweet potato peeled and diced into even chunks. If the sweet...
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Loving These Treats For Mother's Day

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, Costco has a few last-minute gift ideas that could keep that favorite child out of the dog house. Everyone knows that there is no excuse for forgetting a Mother's Day gift. According to Instagram account @CostcoDeals, the warehouse stores have brought back hand-dipped strawberries for Mother's Day, which certainly serves as a perfect sweet to bring over to Mom. As seen in the image, 1.25-pound container retails for $12.99.
Pet Servicesslickdeals.net

24-Count DreamBone Sweet Potato Dog Chews (Mini)

Amazon has select DreamBone Dog Treats on sale when following the instructions below. Shipping is free with Prime or orders $25 or more. Instructions for 24-Count DreamBone Sweet Potato Dog Chews (Mini):. Select the "Subscribe & Save" option, if it isn't already selected. The price should be $6.35 - $3.18...
Recipesrecipes.net

Marshmallow Fluff Sweet Potato Recipe

Baked sweet potato is decorated with pumpkin brittle and chocolate chips then topped with marshmallow fluff to create an exciting yet simple dessert. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Thoroughly clean and dry potatoes. Slice in half lengthwise. Spray potatoes liberally with cooking...
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Sweet Potato with Maple Recipe

Create a simple treat using baked sweet potato sweetened with maple syrup, topped with maple bacon bits and served with ice cream and chocolate chips. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Thoroughly clean and dry potatoes. Slice in half lengthwise. Spray potatoes liberally...
Recipesfoodandnutrition.org

Sweet Potato and Carrot Breakfast Hash with Chimichurri

Having breakfast ready to go in the morning is a real game changer. I often make these types of dishes for my clients because they reheat well and are a good combination of carbohydrate, protein and fat to keep them full throughout the morning. I used pork breakfast sausage in...
RecipesGarden & Gun

Roasted Sweet Potato, Gruyère, and Caramelized Onion Quiche

Make the pie crust: Add flour and salt to a food processor and pulse several times to combine. Add butter and pulse until it is broken into very small pieces and the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add vinegar and then slowly pour in milk, pulsing until the dough comes together. Remove from the processor and knead on a floured surface several times. Pat into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before using. Once it is chilled, place the dough in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate, fold extra pastry over the edges, and flute. Freeze at least 15 minutes.
Food & Drinksforthemommas.com

Kroger: Ore-Ida Frozen Potatoes ONLY $1.79 Each Thru 5/11

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Kroger: Ore-Ida Frozen Potatoes ONLY $1.79 Each Thru 5/11. Stock up deal on Ore-Ida Frozen Potatoes at Kroger. Thru 5/11, Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Crinkles French Fried Potatoes 26 oz is included in...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Country Sweet Produce Launches Sweet Potato Grilling Campaign

BAKERSFIELD, CA - Summer is synonymous with grilling. Ask any shopper, and they’ll tell you they want new grilling dishes that are produce-forward. For retailers looking to fill that demand, Country Sweet Produce has the answer. Recently launching its sweet potato grilling campaign, the grower is promoting sweet potatoes as the must-have addition to summer barbecue plans. Heating up the grill? More like heating up produce department sales.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Loving These Mini Vegetarian Frittatas

When you want to start the morning in luxury, nothing beats a frittata. These custards filled with savory fillings, like vegetables, meats, and cheese, cook in a frying pan and require a blend of cream and eggs to get the perfect texture (via The Spruce Eats). These mouthwatering delicacies are easy to enjoy, but whipping one up can prove tricky. Luckily, Costco has the answer and frittata fans can't hold back their excitement.
Recipeseatingbirdfood.com

Roasted Sweet Potato Kale Frittata

Add this sweet potato kale frittata to your weekly menu for a quick and easy healthy meal that can be whipped up in less than 35 minutes and served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Oftentimes I find that people tend to overcomplicate eating healthy thinking that they have to slave...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Sweet Potato Gnocchi by Chef Silvia Barban: Video Recipe

The idea of making sweet potato gnocchi – or any type of gnocchi – at home might seem daunting. Yet chefs, nonnas, and pasta-making experts agree that it's actually the easiest type of pasta for kicking off your homemade pasta adventures. Following along as Silvia Barban prepares sweet potato gnocchi...
Recipespeacefuldumpling.com

GF Vegan Creamy Roasted Carrot, Sweet Potato And Fennel Soup

GF Vegan Creamy Roasted Carrot, Sweet Potato And Fennel Soup. 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. 2. Chop the veggies and place them on a non sticky baking tray. Splash with a tablespoon of olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper. 3. Roast it in the oven for about 20–30...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mix 103.9

You Can Now Buy Frozen Vegan Breakfast Sandwiches at Costco

Costco is bulking up its plant-based food offerings, stocking its frozen aisles with a new heat-and-eat vegan breakfast sandwich. This brand new offering from Alpha Foods contains a meatless sausage patty, dairy-free cheese, and plant-based eggs sandwiched on an English muffin. The Meatless Sausage, Plant Egg & Cheeze sandwich features cheese from the Greek company Violife. The sandwich will provide Costco shoppers an accessible and cheap plant-based breakfast option, perfect for students or anyone else frequently on the go. The new items will roll out at Los Angeles, San Francisco, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Puerto Rico locations.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Rosemary Garlic Fondant Sweet Potatoes [Vegan]

Preheat oven to 450°F. Peel your sweet potatoes and slice into 1 1/2 inch thick slices. If your sweet potato is wider than 2 inches in diameter, either half or quarter the slices. Add your oil to a cast iron skillet along with the sweet potatoes, flat side down. Place...
CelebritiesAllrecipes.com

Leslie Jordan Once Made Fried Chicken and Sweet Tea to Share on a Flight, and That Just About Sums Up Why We Love Him

It's impossible to watch Leslie Jordan's Instagram videos and not wish he were your best friend, guncle, or overall life guru. Even a year after his hilarious quarantine videos went viral, the actor continues to steal our hearts with posts addressed to his fellow hunker downers and Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin' videos with singer Travis Howard. And that's not to mention his new book, How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived, and a gospel album, Company's Comin', full of celebrity duets.