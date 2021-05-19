Costco Fans Are Loving These Frozen Sweet Potato Fries

Make the pie crust: Add flour and salt to a food processor and pulse several times to combine. Add butter and pulse until it is broken into very small pieces and the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add vinegar and then slowly pour in milk, pulsing until the dough comes together. Remove from the processor and knead on a floured surface several times. Pat into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before using. Once it is chilled, place the dough in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate, fold extra pastry over the edges, and flute. Freeze at least 15 minutes.