Former Donald Trump strategist and architect of the widely-maligned migrant child separation policy Stephen Miller is behind a group suing the Biden administration for providing aid to Black farmers, arguing it gave them an unfair advantage over white farmers. Mr Miller appeared on Fox News to discuss his lawsuit, arguing that Covid-19 relief intended to allocate $5bn to help Black farmers was discriminatory and that it was unfair to white farmers. The $5bn is intended to help socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers with loan forgiveness. Qualifying recipients include Black, Hispanic, Native American, Alaskan native, Asian-American and Pacific Islander farmers...